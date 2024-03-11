The Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, is scheduled to hear a petition demanding a Deoxyribonucleic Acid test for Liam, the late singer’s son, Ilerioluwa Aloba, commonly known as Mohbad.

Monisola Odumosu, a member of the family’s legal team, confirmed the news in a statement.

According to PUNCH Metro, the deceased singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, claimed that he had filed a lawsuit to obtain a DNA test for his grandson, Liam.

In a statement headed ‘Aloba family requests court order for DNA test on Liam,’ acquired on Sunday, Odumosu stated that everything required legal apparatus was in place to ensure the case’s success.

He claimed that Aloba was seeking a court order requiring that the test be conducted in a recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within the state, at the applicant’s expense.

The statement read, “A date has been fixed for mention of the DNA test application requested by the family of the late ace pop singer, Mr Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (also known as Mohbad), who died September 12, 2023, in an unusual circumstance. All necessary legal apparatus are (sic) in place to see to the success of the matter.

“The application is at the Family Court of the Ikorodu Magistrate Court (MKD/31/FAM/2024), Joseph Aloba v Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba. The family, represented by the deceased father, is seeking an order of the court directing that a deoxyribonucleic acid test be conducted concerning the paternity of Master Liam Aloba, an alleged son of Mr Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (deceased), in a recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within Lagos State, Nigeria at the expense of the applicant.”

According to Odumosu, the family also requested an order instructing Mrs Omowunmi Aloba to submit herself and Master Liam Aloba for DNA testing.

The legal team noted that the family’s application also sought an order providing leave to the chief pathologist in charge of Mohbad’s remains, which are being housed at the Military Hospital in Yaba Lagos, to collect samples from the deceased’s body in order to run a DNA test for Liam.

The statement further disclosed that an attempt was made on Friday, March 8, at her Lekki residence, to serve Mohbad’s wife with court documents, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

“According to the process server, those from whom enquiries were made to serve the process on her said she had not been seen in the house recently. The legal team has said they will look at an alternative method to ensure that all the court processes are legally served on her,” it added.

Mohbad died at the age of 27, with circumstances surrounding his death sparking controversies on social media.

Being a former record label signee of Marlian Music owned by Naira Marley, Mohbad left the label in February 2022. The Lagos State Police Command had on September 18, 2023, inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the singer’s death.

His death also led to the arrest of Naira Marley and controversial Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, amongst others.

The body of Mohbad was on September 21, 2023, exhumed for autopsy to unravel the cause of his death.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, had tweeted in September 2023 that an “autopsy has been concluded” and the police were “awaiting result.”

Primeboy handed himself in two days after the authorities declared him wanted on October 4, 2023, during the course of their investigation.

After hearing our correspondent’s question, Omowunmi hung up without answering when she was contacted. Later on, attempts to get in touch with her were unsuccessful because her phone number was unreachable. As of the time this report was submitted, she had not responded to a text message sent to her phone.