Tinubu Orders Immediate Rescue Of Borno, Kaduna Captives

Barely few hours after the abduction of students and teachers in Borno and Kaduna, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned the attack on the Internally Displaced Persons, in those States.

In a statement released by the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale in Abuja on Friday, described the abductions as heinous and asked security operatives to immediately rescue those taken away.

The statement reads: “I am confident that the victims will be rescued. Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered.

“President Tinubu condemns the heinous incidents of abduction involving very vulnerable victims, internally-displaced persons in Borno State, and students in Kaduna State.

READ MORE: Kaduna School Attack: 287 Students Abducted, One Vigilante Killed — Teacher Reveals

“The President directs security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the victims and ensure that justice is served against the perpetrators of these abominable acts.

“I have received briefing from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued. Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered.”