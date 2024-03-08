NFF Declares Super Eagles Coaching Position Vacant, Releases Requirements For Application

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has declared the position of the Super Eagles head coach vacant, following the expiration of the contract of former manager, Jose Peseiro at the end of February.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Peseiro became the coach of the national team in 2022 and led the country to a second-place finish in the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nation in Ivory Coast, last month.

However, earlier today, the NFF took to its official website to call for applicants to fill the vacant Super Eagles head coach position and that of the Golden Eaglets.

The post reads: “Interested applicants “must have proven experience at the elite level of football.”

Those interested in both the Super Eagles and Golden Eaglets jobs are expected to forward their applications to: [email protected] or via https//thenff.com/jobs/head-coach-of-the-senior-men’s-national-team-super-eagle/

The deadline for submission of applications is on or before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.