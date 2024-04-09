Current Economic Situation Only Temporary – FG Appeals To Nigerians

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration has assured Nigerians that the current cost of living for Nigerians is a temporary situation.

The Federal Government which revealed that things will get better soon, gave the assurance in Sokoto State on Monday through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of a food distribution at the Government House in Sokoto, Idris emphasized that the distribution of grains formed an integral part of a comprehensive intervention program being implemented by the Federal Government.

This program, he said, aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the people and stimulate sustainable development and prosperity for all citizens.

He further announced the release of 42,000 metric tonnes (MT) of various food commodities from the National Strategic Food Reserve.

These essential supplies, he said, will be distributed to vulnerable Nigerians across the country.

Idris who highlighted Tinubu’s concern regarding the escalating food prices exemplified his commitment by the approval of the distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains, including sorghum, millet, and maize, as well as 60,000 metric tonnes of rice through millers.

According to Idris, it was under no illusion that the President’s policy reform would be without some transitional pains.

“The government calls for continued patience and understanding from Nigerians as we push through these difficult times into a season of abundant benefits and truly renewed Hope. As the President never fails to emphasize, these headwinds we face are only temporary, and we will surely overcome them,” the Minister said.