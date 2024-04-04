Don’t Worry, We’ll Bring Inflation Down – Tinubu Assures Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration would bring down the soaring inflation rate and fix the country’s economic challenges.

Tinubu said this when he hosted the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, Presidential Campaign Council to 2024 Ramadan Iftar at the State House on Wednesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the country’s inflation rate has been on a steady rise since the current administration ended the petrol subsidy regime and unified the exchange rate in 2023.

In its latest report, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said inflation rose to 31.7 percent in February 2024 — up from 29.9 percent in the previous month.

The president also said that the country’s capacity to generate revenue is getting better.

He said: “It is the hard job that you promised the people of Nigeria when you were campaigning for me, you promised them a good result. Didn’t you? That is it! I have to work for it. No magic wand,” he said.

READ MORE: SERAP Sues Tinubu’s Govt Over Arbitrary Increase In Electricity Tariff

“I campaigned on hope, I have to rest on that hope, and push for that hope for the joy of everyone of us.

“The economy is looking good. Don’t worry about that, we know we have the challenge of inflation, it is okay, we will bring it down.

“We are reengineering, our revenue is getting better.”

“Not that we have to go there and hire them to do the job for us, we are doing it ourselves. Whatever is happening to us, we have to solve it by ourselves,” he said.

“It is your effort, your thinking, your resourcefulness, your investment, your dedication and hard work that can only get us there.”