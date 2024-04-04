Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State, on Thursday, vowed to continue making the camp of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, restless.

There has been crisis in the State since Fubara fell out with his benefactor who is now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the State’s political structure.

Speaking at the ground breaking of automobile spare parts market in Port Harcourt, on Thursday, Fubara declared the purported list of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee members for the State, circulating on social media as fake.

According to him, the list, which has the names of some Wike’s loyalists, as the handiwork of cheap publicity seekers and agents of crisis.

His words: “I know that a lot of you saw something flying in the social media, dailies. Let me brief you, we had a meeting, and we agreed that, not just in Rivers State, but in all the States affected, that the Executive Councils (of PDP) should be extended for three months.

“This extension is not meant to bring in new names. The extension also did not say that you are working without the authority of the Governor. So, for those lists that you saw and those ones altered, I can assure you that they are not going to stand.

READ ALSO: “INTERPOL Will Re-Arrest Escaped Binance Executive” – IGP, Egbetokun

“For record purposes, so that you will understand, we also agreed that there is going to be a NEC meeting on the 18th of this month (April) that should ratify that decision.

“So, what you are seeing is the handiwork of desperate people who like media publicity. In fact, empty drums make loudest noise. So, don’t bother about anything. Nothing is happening.”

Fubara alluded to the fear that has come upon his detractors given the warning he issued a day ago that he will surprise those who dare him, and vowed to continue to make them feel restless.

The Governor said Rivers State remains a very important stake to protect, which is why his Administration chose the path of peace in order to engender progress.

“You can see how restless they have been since I made just one statement, yesterday. We will continue to make them restless.

“They won’t know where we are coming from. We will also continue to hit them hard the way we hit them yesterday. So, those of you who were worried when you saw those lists that were flying, go and rest, nothing is happening,” he added.