El-Rufai’s Claim On Return Of Fuel Subsidy False — FG

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), have said that claims alleging that fuel subsidy has been returned are false.

Recall that former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, said the Federal Government had resumed the payment of subsidy on fuel and is paying much more than before.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, however challenged those making the claims to provide proof that the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, had been returned.

He stressed that since President Bola Tinubu declared the end of the subsidy on petrol, the situation has remained so.

The Minister said, “I don’t want to delve into that issue. It is a very sensitive issue. It is better we get all the facts. As far as I’m concerned, the President removed the subsidy and it remains removed till today. Anybody who is saying that subsidy is being paid, it is left for the person to bring the facts and then we will talk about them.”

Asked whether the price being paid for petrol currently is determined by market forces, the minister replied, “It may not be determined by market forces but let us deal with the price as it is today.

“Every government has a duty to do certain things, not only in the petroleum sector but in several other sectors, to be able to cushion the effect and burden on Nigerians.”