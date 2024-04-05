Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, on Thursday, set up two judicial panels to investigate cases of political violence and misappropriation of public assets during the previous administration.

Sanusi Bature, Yusuf’s media aide, in a statement noted that the panels will also look into cases of missing persons in the state, from 2015 to 2023, when Abdullahi Ganduje was the Governor.

According to the Governor, the action is not politically motivated or directed at any individual.

He said the move is to fulfil the pledge made during his inauguration to prosecute persons involved in misappropriation of public funds.

“Political violence is a major setback to democracy worldwide. It leads to loss of lives and property as well as mistrust on the part of the people and those in power.

“The disturbing cases of Political killings especially in 2023 must not be swept under the carpet, this is to ensure we prevent future occurrences.

“We expect them to unravel the criminal network involved and unmask the sponsors to face justice. Find its root causes and find out where violence is associated with 2015, 2019 and 2013,” the statement read.

He said the first judicial commission will be headed by Zuwaira Yusuf, judge of Kano high court, who will probe cases of political violence and missing persons since 2015.

Faruk Lawan, a judge in the state, he said, would head the second panel to investigate cases of misappropriation of public properties and assets.

He however urged the commissions to adhere and remain committed to their oath, adding that members of the panel were thoroughly selected.

“We went through your records and we couldn’t find any of you wanting. We believe in you and we expect your full reports in 3 months time,” he added.

Ganduje is the current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).