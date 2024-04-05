President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he has no reason to underperform on a job that he campaigned for.

Speaking during the breaking of Ramadan fast with members of the Nigerian business community on Thursday, the President added that growing and diversifying Nigeria’s economy would require the steadfast support of the organised private sector.

He said: “I would have summoned you before now, not during Ramadan, because you are a very valuable part of my constituency.

”There is no driver of the economy that is bigger than the private sector. If the private sector is not flourishing, there is no growth, no prosperity, no employment or development.

“No matter how flowery the speeches are, not even a mushroom will grow.

”Thank you for persevering. We are at a turning point in our economy. I do not have to do a quadratic equation to illustrate all of that to you.

“I just want to appreciate you for your endurance and perseverance.

”At the New York Stock Exchange, I appealed to foreign investors to consider Nigeria as a prime investment destination.

“At the end of my remarks, I told them we only want them to show their face and diversify Nigeria’s economy not as if we cannot do it ourselves.

“Tony Elumelu walked up to me and thanked me for making that statement. We can do it. Nigeria is a self-believer and can always deliver on its own. We know our first name and our last name. Our first name is: Spirit, and our last name is: Can do.”

“I cannot complain about the job. I appreciate the gesture, and what you have told me this evening is very inspiring. Cut the costs. Fix the bends. Summon courage. Save the money, but push the economy. We will be there.

“There are some countries that have failed. There are some countries that have succeeded. In our time, in my time, all of us must work together to succeed.”