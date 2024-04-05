Why Nigerian Teachers Are Poor – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a media figure, has stated why Nigeria’s teachers are poor.

He said that a school can not teach a person how to become wealthy, and that if it could m, teachers would be the richest.

Reno asserted in a post on X that school, although its value, is not a passport to prosperity.

He also stated that while financial education is taught in schools, financial intelligence is learned on the streets.

He warned his followers not to confine their education to the four walls of a school.

“If school could teach you how to be rich, the first people that would be rich would be your teachers. But they are hardly rich. School is important. Stay in school. Graduate.

“But don’t expect your certificate to be your ticket to wealth. Financial education is taught in school, but financial intelligence is learnt on the streets.

“Don’t limit your learning to the four walls of a school. Remember that Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs don’t have degrees. Yet, they have billions,” he wrote.