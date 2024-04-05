My Wife Looks Away When Female Fans Flirt With Me – Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Spills

Deyemi Okanlawon, a popular Nollywood actor, has complimented his wife for her tolerance, claiming she ignores female fans who flirt with him.

He revealed that his wife does not even follow him on social media.

Speaking in a recent episode on the Deep Dive podcast hosted by comedian, Teju Babyface, Okanlawon said,

“If look away was a person, that is my baby girl [my wife]. I remember one time I went out with friends and some lady tried to kiss me. Not once has my wife ever questioned me about female fans flirting with me.

“My wife has not been following me on social media for years. She has never followed me on social media.”

He stated that he has never aspired to be an actor and that he struggles with stardom.

“I don’t understand fame. I have never dreamt of being an actor. If certain things had happened the way I wanted it to happen, I would never have left the cooperate world,” he said.

“In 2019, I quit acting. Fame is nothing, impact is everything.”