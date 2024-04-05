Being Father Of Twins Best Feeling Ever, They Don’t Cry – Davido Reveals

David Adeleke, often known as Davido, has cherished his role as a father of twins.

The DMW boss referred to it as the “best feeling ever.”

In a recent interview with Billboard, Davido stated that people predicted it would be tough for him and his wife to raise the twins, but it has turned out to be the opposite.

He stated that the twins do not cry and are growing very quickly.

“I remember when they came, everybody was calling like, ‘They have twins, blah, blah, blah. It’s gonna be hard.’ But, my twins are blessed. They don’t even cry.

“They’re just calm and they’re just growing so fast. It’s just a blessing. Thank God for everything really,” he said.