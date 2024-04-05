Yuki, wife of Tigran Gambaryan, Binance’s head of financial crime compliance, has called for the release of her husband.

In a letter to the Nigerian government, Yuki said Gambaryan is “innocent” and should be allowed to come home.

On February 28, Gambaryan, and Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance’s regional manager for Africa were detained by the Nigerian authorities.

While Anjarwalla has escaped from the custody of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Gambaryan has remained in custody.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). has filed money laundering charges against Gambaryan, Anjarwalla and Binance.

In the letter, Yuki said Gambaryan is first and foremost an incredible father, loving husband, and supportive friend to everyone who meets him.

She said, “He has a deep respect for Nigeria and its people, and in fact, he had expressed excitement to me at the prospect of starting to work in your country.

“I understand and respect your decision to scrutinize his employer, Binance. I realize that this whole situation has arisen from your commitment to your country and its citizens.

“However, Tigran is merely an employee. He does not have authority over Binance’s corporate decisions or policies that might have impacted Nigeria.

“He spends his workday investigating and pursuing criminal activity on the platform. His very job is to help governments, like yours, prosecute and prevent illicit activity.

“Sadly, any influence he might have had at Binance to help the company leaders understand your position in this disagreement is trapped in that cell with him.”

According to her, Tigran is globally recognised for his significant contributions to solving crimes involving cryptocurrencies.

“I know many of his peers, including in Nigeria, would say that Tigran’s continuous efforts not only decrease illicit activity on Binance’s platform but for all cryptocurrencies across the world,” she added.

Speaking about their family, Yuki said she and her husband have two young children and this is the longest the Binance executive has been away from them. and “they don’t understand why he hasn’t come home to them.”

“They ask me every day when he will be coming home, and still I cannot give them an answer. This week is going to be especially difficult as it is our youngest’s 5th birthday on Friday. I never imagined Tigran would not be here with us to celebrate it.

“Meanwhile, his ageing mother spends her days in tears, praying for the safe return of her only son.

“She raised Tigran almost all on her own. He is her everything, the thought of him being in a country so far away from her and in these circumstances is beyond devastating to her.

“A small part of me chips away every day without Tigran by my side. He is the love of my life, and I cannot imagine a life without him.

“I plead with you from the depths of my heart to release Tigran.”