The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, says he will only be part of a merger of political parties if it is geared towards making Nigeria better.

In a chat with NoireTV-GlobalBlackTV recorded at the weekend, Obi said he is not interested in the merger of parties merely for the purpose of winning elections or just for state capture.

Recently, there have been speculations that the Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other opposition parties may merge ahead of the 2027 election.

His words: “On the issue of merger… coming together of parties, I always say as long as any merger or coming together is for a better Nigeria, a new Nigeria, for governing properly, I’m for it.

“If it is just a merger for elections or state capture, I’m not part of it. I’m not desperate to be president. I’m desperate to see Nigeria work, especially for the poor people.

“We have a lot of potential. So if the merger is to be able to govern Nigeria properly or unlock all these things that will make Nigeria a better place, I’m for it.

“It might be at the party or individual level. But we must come together to build a better Nigeria.”