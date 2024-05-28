“Obasanjo Is Becoming Senile” – APC Replies His Faulting Of Tinubu’s Style Of Government

The ruling All Progressives Congress has berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement on the current administration’s style of leadership in the country.

Recall that Obasanjo had knocked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s implementation of the removal of subsidy from petroleum products including floating of naira.

The former president, in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, over the weekend, said that though the policies initiated by Tinubu were necessary, they were wrongly implemented.

The statement partly reads: “Today, the government has taken three decisions, two of which are necessary but wrongly implemented and have led to the impoverisation of the economy and of Nigerians.

“These are the removal of subsidy, closing the gap between the black market and official rates of exchange and the third is dealing with a military coup in Niger Republic.”

Reacting to the above statement on Monday, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, the APC National Director, Bala Ibrahim, faulted Obasanjo, described him as a serial critic.

READ MORE: Tinubu’s Policies Implemented Wrongly, Investors Laughing At Us — Obasanjo

He added that the ex president might be suffering from old age.

Bala said: “As a Nigerian and someone who respects Obasanjo, I think senility is beginning to come in. Obasanjo is beginning to manifest the symptoms.

“Ever since he lost the bid to have a third term in office, he has consistently attacked every regime that comes after him. He sees himself as the only one who meant well for Nigeria from independence to date. He thinks he is the best and every other leader is bad. And this is not good for a statesman. Nobody has monopoly on knowledge or style of leadership.

“Obasanjo has been consistent in his criticisms of people in leadership positions apart from himself. So, this is not an isolated case. President Bola Tinubu is not the first to be attacked by Obasanjo. Buhari and Jonathan were also victims of his criticisms.

“He himself did not fare better when he was the leader. In fact, Obasanjo superintended the balkanization of the Nigerian economy.

“How can he say someone who is trying to put the economy on a better pedestal is not doing the right thing? I am not a spokesman for Tinubu. Even though the party has discussed him to my knowledge, I practically feel Obasanjo has erred as he has always been doing.”