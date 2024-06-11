FG Declares June 12 Public Holiday To Mark Democracy Day

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 12, a public holiday to commemorate 2024 Democracy Day celebration.

This is contained in a Tuesday statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Aishetu Ndayako.

Ndayako stated that the Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion.

He was quoted as saying Nigerians should remain steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us all reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains a united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity,” the minister said.

READ ALSO: ‘We Have Other Responsibilities To Contend With’ — ALGON Rejects N62,000 Minimum Wage

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to positive reforms to revive the nation’s economy and enhance security.

Tunji-Ojo called on Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to appreciate the progress that had been made and look forward to a better future for Nigeria’s Democracy.

He wished Nigerians a happy democracy day celebration.

Recall that in June 7, 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the nation’s Democracy Day will, henceforth, hold on June 12 of every year as against the arrangement where it was celebrated annually on May 29.

The decision was to posthumously honour Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.