South-West Governors’ Forum Names Sanwo-Olu As Chairman



The South-West Governors Forum, on Monday, elected Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as its Chairman.

Sanwo-Olu’s election followed the death of Rotimi Akeredolu, former Governor of Ondo, the Forum’s ex-Chairman who died in December 2023.

The Forum is the umbrella body of all six Governors in the geo-political zone.

Speaking with journalists on Monday at the Lagos House in Alausa after over four hours of meeting, Sanwo-Olu said the decision was unanimous by all six governors present.

He furthered that the South-West Governors’ Forum kicked against the agitation for the Yoruba nation.

“During our discussions on various issues affecting our states, we reached the following resolutions: We are grateful to the house of Representatives and South-West caucus for their efforts on the South West Development Commission Bill and urge the senate to expedite its passage,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“We commend Mr. President, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project and other initiatives, and we call for further road rehabilitation by the federal government.

“On the matter of security, we are pleased with the peace in the south-west and advocate for the establishment of state police.

“Collaboration between security agencies and the Amotekun Corps is very important. We stand united in supporting ongoing discussions on the minimum wage, with an expectation of fair outcomes that reflect fiscal federalism.

“We endorse the federal government’s efforts on mineral resources and urge increased collaboration with states in granting leases to investors.

“We have agreed to bolster the efficiency of the DAWN commission, with a focus on economic integration. These decisions and more are aimed at advancing the development and prosperity of our south-west states.

Governors in attendance were Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Ademola Adeleke (Osun); and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).