Each State Should Be Allowed To Set Its Minimum Wage, We Can’t Agree What We Can’t Implement — Gov. Radda

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, on Sunday, posited that each State government in the country should be allowed to set its own minimum wage.

Speaking on Television Continental, the Governor said only Nigeria has one single minimum wage for workers across all states.

The Organised Labour, following the removal of subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS), has been demanding a new wage

While the Federal Government has offered N62,000 as the minimum wage, labour is proposing N250,000.

Radda said: “It is only in Nigeria that we have one single minimum wage for laborers across all states. In other countries, different states have different minimum wages based on sustainability and affordability.

“What is the need for the state government to agree to pay N100,000 if they can’t implement it?”

The minimum wage is currently on the exclusive-legislative list, which gives power to only the federal government to determine it.

He furthered that there is a need for the country to embrace ranching because it is more profitable.

“There is a need for us to encourage ranching. I am not supporting or opposing, but I’m saying there is a need for us to embrace ranching because it is more profitable.

“We cannot take the herders off the streets in a very short time. We need to give people time to be enlightened.

“There will be a lot of sensitisation and encouragement for people to go into ranching because it is more profitable and more secure,” he advised.