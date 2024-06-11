Bandits Invade Katsina Communities, Kill Over 20 Residents, Four Policemen

The Katsina State Police Command says bandits have killed about 22 people in the Gidan Bofa and Dan Nakwabo communities in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

The bandits were said to have attacked the two villages on Sunday afternoon.

The assailants killed 15 people in Gidan Boka village and another five in the Dan Nakwabo community.

In a statement issued on Monday, Abubakar Sadiq, the command’s spokesperson, said the bandits also killed four officers, three inspectors and one corporal, as well as two members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC) in an ambush.

His words: “On the same date, at about 15:00 hrs, a distress call was received at the Kankara Divisional Headquarters that armed bandits in their numbers riding on motorcycles armed with dangerous weapons, shooting sporadically, attacked Gidan Baki village in the same Kankara LGA, killing unsuspecting villagers.

“Immediately, the nearest armoured personnel carrier (APC) patrol team was dispatched to the scene.

READ ALSO: ‘We Won’t Negotiate Starvation Wage’ — Labour Discloses As Seven-Day Strike Suspension Elapses Tomorrow

“While en route to Gidan Baki village, the team discovered that the attack was actually on Gidan Boka village via Yar Goje village, Kankara LGA, where they quickly redirected towards the scene.

“Upon reaching Kurmeji village via Yar Goje, the team fell into an ambush, where a firefight ensued between the team and the bandits.

‘Upon receipt of the information on the attack of the responding team, swiftly the DPO mobilized and led a team of operatives to the scene and restored normalcy.

“During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the armed bandits attacked Gidan Boka village, killing fifteen (15) people and injuring two (2) others.

“They also ambushed our patrol team and killed four (4) police officers, three (3) inspectors and one (1) corporal, and two (2) members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC). Also, the bandits, while escaping through Dan Nakwabo village, Kankara LGA, shot and killed five (5) persons.”

The police command said investigations are ongoing, adding that further development will be made public.