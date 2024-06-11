Why I’m Supporting Ekiti Gov Despite Party Differences – Fayose

Former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State says his support for the incumbent State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji stems from a place of mutual respect.

According to him, when it’s time for the election, he will not hesitate to go against him.

Fayose, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has come under criticism lately for allegedly hobnobbing with and benefiting from appointments from Governor Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing his supporters in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, ahead the ward congress of the PDP coming up next month, Fayose stated that those saying he got an appointment from Governor Oyebanji should stop playing politics of bitterness.

His words: “I feel satisfied with the work of Governor Oyebanji, done so far in the state.

“Governor Oyebanji is a humble Governor. Thirteen times, he has visited me in Lagos to greet me. We discussed the progress and development of the state. I have to respect him, which has nothing to do with politics; he is the only governor who has brought all governors in the state together.

“When it is time for the election, we will confront him. We supported Asiwaju in the last presidential election because he is a Yoruba man, and it’s time for our presidency. I am not looking for a position. If you say Fayose does not matter, wait; during the election you will see.”

He also appealed to members of the PDP in the State to close ranks and work for peace for the party to win the next governorship and other elective positions in the state.

While debunking the allegation that he has dumped the PDP for the APC, he asserted is not and will never be an APC member.

“When we come to the election period, we will fight Governor Oyebanji. The PDP is not in order in Ekiti; let us come together,” he added.