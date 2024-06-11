“No Plan For Nationwide Strike On Tuesday” – NLC Tells Nigerians, Await Tinubu’s Nod

The Nigeria Labour Union on Monday, ruled out possible plan to stage another nationwide strike tomorrow, 11th, June, 2024.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that NLC President, Joe Ajaero, disclosed this to the public, during the ongoing International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ajaero revealed that the organised labour cannot embark on strike tomorrow because the figures presented by the Tritiparte committee on minimum wage are with President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “The tripartite committee submitted two figures to the President. Government and employers proposed N62,000 while labour proposed N250,00o. We are waiting for the decision of the President.

“Our National Executive Council (NEC) will deliberate on the new figure when it is out.

“We cannot declare strike now because the figures are with the President. We will wait for the President’s decision.

“During the tenure of the immediate past President, the figure that was proposed to him was N27,000 by the tripartite committee but he increased it to N30,000.

“We are hopeful that this President will do the right thing. The President had noted that the difference between N62,000 and N250,000 is a wide gulf.”

The NLC and Trade Union Congress have been in loggerhead with the federal government over the minimum wage.

The development, as however generated attentions from stakeholders and state Governors.

The Governors, while reacting to FG’s N62,000 offer, said that they can’t pay the proposed minimum wage.