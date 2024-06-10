Nigeria’s World Cup Hopes In Doubt As Benin Rep Defeat Super Eagles

Benin Republic beat the Super Eagles 2-1 for the first time on Monday, in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, leaving Nigeria’s World Cup qualification on the line.

In the 29th minute, Raphael Onyedika’s effort to the right corner of the post opened the score for Nigeria.

However, Jodel Dossou of Benin tied the score with a well-placed shot after the Super Eagles made a defensive blunder.

Benin took the lead shortly before halftime, thanks to a right-footed goal by Steve Mounie from a corner.

Meanwhile, the result of this match means that Nigeria is now placed fifth, while the Benin Republic moves up to first place in the six-team table.

Nigeria, in four matches, has drawn three and lost one.

Last Friday, Pressure mounted on the Super Eagles after the team played a 1-1 draw against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.