World Cup Qualifier: South Africa Hold Nigeria To Draw In Uyo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw with the South Africa in a World Cup Qualifiers game on Friday, at Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Bafana Bafana took the lead in the 29th minute through Themba Zwane who dazzled past the Nigerian defence to send the ball beyond the reach of Stanley Nwabali.

In the 46th minute, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru got Nigeria back into the game with an exquisite solo effort from outside the box.

The introduction of Samuel Chukwueze almost put the Super Eagles ahead but the crossbar denied the AC Milan man to keep the tie even

Despite a flurry of attack, Bafana Bafana remained resolute to see out the draw.

Nigeria remain fifth with three points on the log table, a point behind South Africa who are on 4 points.

The Super Eagles, as a result of the draw, remain winless in three games of their qualifying campaign.

As it stands, every game in the qualification series matters for the Super Eagles starting with their next game which is against third-placed Benin Republic in Abidjan on June 10.