“It’ll Be Difficult Against Nigeria But We’re Ready” – South Africa Player, Tau

Ahead of the world cup qualifiers game against Nigeria, South Africa forward Percy Tau has admitted that it won’t be easy for his team.

The Al Ahly of Egypt attacker decried over the last defeat they suffered against the Super Eagles in the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Tau, while answering questions from African Football Media, yesterday, stated that the Bafana Bafana are ready to face the game and secure a positive result.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it, and I want to qualify for the World Cup with South Africa.

“Against Nigeria and Zimbabwe, it won’t be easy, but we’ll try to get a result away from home because they’ll always be difficult and we lost to them at the AFCON 2023 tournament, so we have to try something this time.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Super Eagles Coach, Finidi and his boys have arrived camp, ahead of the clash, on July 7th, 2024, at Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Here is the head-to-head record between the South African national football team and the Nigerian national football team.

Games won by South Africa: 2

Games drawn: 5

Games won by Nigeria: 8