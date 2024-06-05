Kaduna Assembly Okays El-Rufai’s Probe Over Alleged Abuse Of Office

The Kaduna State House of Assembly, has called for the probe of all allegations leveled against the former governor of the state, Nasir El Rufai.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Assembly’s ad hoc committee, led by Henry Zacharia, submitted a report, exposing financial irregularities and corruption during the administration of the former governor.

The committee, on Tuesday, in a letter directed to the Commissioner of Finance, Barr. Sakinatu Hassan Idris, by the Clerk to the Legislature, outlined the scope of the probe.

The letter reads: “The Kaduna State House of Assembly at its One Hundred and Fiftieth (150th) Sitting on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, resolved and constituted an Ad-Hoc Committee to investigate Loans, Financial Transactions, Contractual Liabilities & Other Related Matters of The Government of Kaduna State from 29th May, 2015 to 29 May, 2023.”

The letter, referenced LEG/S.382/VOL.II/615, demands extensive documentation from the Commissioner.

The documents include: i. Total Loans: Details from May 2015 to May 2023 including approvals by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, accounts into which the loans were lodged, and drawdowns as recorded by the Project Finance Management Unit (PFMU) & Debt Management Office (DMO).

ii. Executive Minutes and Resolutions: Relevant State Executive

Council minutes of meetings, council’s extracts, and resolutions regarding the loans.

iii. Contractual Payments: Records of payments and outstanding liabilities to contractors for the period from May 2015 to May 2023.

iv. Salary Reports: Reports of salaries paid to staff from 2016 to

2022.

v. KADRIS Reports: Dloyd Reports on KADRIS from 2015 to 2023.

vi. Loan Terms and Conditions: Details on the terms, purpose, and

conditions of those loans.

vii. Appropriation Records: Appropriation items related to the loans.

viii. Payments to Contractors: All records of payments made to all

contractors engaged by the state government and relevant documents from May 2015 to May 2023 including bank statements.

ix. Payment Modalities: Modalities for payments of contracts.

x. Government Property Sales: Documents of all payments made to the contractors, sales of government houses/properties, accounts the proceeds were lodged, and how the money was expended.

“30 copies of the memo/documents should reach the office of the Clerk to the Legislature on or before Thursday, 25th April, 2024 by 10:00 am,” the clark added.