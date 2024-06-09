Senators, Reps, Govs Should Get Same Minimum Wage As Labour – Father Mbaka

Popular Enugu state’s Catholic priest, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to address the minimum wage controversy.

Father Mbaka revealed that if care is not taken, the country might end up in crisis due to the loggerhead between federal government and the organised labour.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress are demanding for an increase of minimum wage.

The union disclosed that the President Tinubu’s economic policies have made price of commodities skyrocket beyond measure.

Reacting to the controversy on Sunday, in Enugu, while addresing newsmen, Mbaka said that senators, governors, and members of the House of Representatives should also receive the proposed N62,000 national minimum wage.

He said: “If we decide to give labour N60,000 or N62,000, why not generalise it to the House of Assembly members, senatorial members, House of Representative members, and governors?

“They are all civil servants, so are the others slaves? I can’t understand why they are amazing billions as sitting allowance, wardrobe allowance, newspaper allowance, and suffering allowance.

“The people that should have such allowances are those suffering in the village.”

Speaking further, Mbaka criticized how FG treat civil servants, emphasizing on the need to take care of teachers and health workers in the country.

He added: “How much are our teachers, nurses, and doctors being paid? Let’s be realistic, our civil servants that wake early and return late daily, how much are they being paid?

“Looking at the level of inflation in the country, you will see that we are all not sincere in this country.

“I’m pleading with the government that a stitch in time saves nine; this situation must be handled with care because it might be hijacked and nobody knows the ripple effect.”