But For My Support, Tinubu’s Political Career Would’ve Been Terminated — Atiku To Shettima



Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has posited that the tenure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he was Governor of Lagos State would have been rough one, without his support.

Tinubu served as Lagos Governor between 1999 and 2007.

Atiku said this in reaction to a statement made by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, where he said before contesting for the presidency, Tinubu had backed three northerners for the same seat, including Atiku who contested under Action Congress (AC) in 2007.

Paul Ibe, Atiku’s spokesperson, however said in a Sunday statement that Tinubu, who was a chieftain of the party at the time, was not in a position to lend the Party’s platform to Atiku in 2007.

He added that Atiku was nominated as the presidential candidate by all the Party’s delegates from all parts of the country.

“But for Atiku’s support, hinged on his pro-democracy instincts and rule of law, Tinubu’s tenure as governor of Lagos would have been rough with a wide possibility of termination of his political career.

“For some time, and especially leading up to the 2023 election, there has been a deliberate attempt to distort the history of the politics of the early 4th Republic by ascribing the AC, the political platform that Atiku ran in 2007, as Tinubu’s party.

“Nothing can be further from the truth. Vice President Shettima, obviously carried away with the euphoria of the unveiling of his official residence as Vice President, repeated the same lie.

“Moreover, Tinubu was not in a position to lend the platform to Atiku as erroneously being suggested, as he (Atiku) was nominated by all the delegates from all the states.

“It will be appropriate for Vice President Shettima to refrain from making statements on subject matters on which he knows little or nothing about,” the statement read.