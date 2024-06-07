Tinubu Still Figuring Things Out, Give Him Another One Year Grace To Deliver — Bode George To Nigerians



Bode George, chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked Nigerians to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a grace of one more year to deliver on his promises.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Friday, he noted that Tinubu, as a first-time President, Tinubu needs more time to implement his policies and convince Nigerians.

According to him, Tinubu’s lack of prior experience in the presidency warrants a grace period, citing that even former President Olusegun Obasanjo needed time to adjust in his first year in office.

His words: “He (Tinubu) had never served at that level (presidency). Well… you will say he was part of the party (APC) that formed the government (of Muhammadu Buhari), but it’s a hell of a different thing taking over and now leading the team.

READ ALSO: Act Swiftly, Rivers Crisis Can Truncate Democracy — Bode George To PDP BoT

“To be fair to my conscience, he has had that one-year holiday of trying to study the failures of the past administration. I have given him that one year of grace because now he has seen it and lived there.

“I expect his ministers to have come back in one year with those areas of lapses. Even when Baba (Olusegun Obasanjo became president in 1999, he was still trying to figure out what happened there or vise-versa in his first year. Let’s give him more time.”

May 29, 2024, made it a year that Tinubu took the oath of office as the sixteenth leader of Nigeria.

He took over from Muhammadu Buhari, who stayed eight years in the saddle.

Despite the present economic realities which has brought hardship and suffering, Tinubu, in his eight-point Renewed Hope Agenda, has assured Nigerians to be patient with him, assuring that in no distant time, things will change for better.