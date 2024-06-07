Chelsea Sign Fulham Defender, Tosin Adarabioyo

Chelsea have signed Fulham defender, Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer with the 26-year-old joining the Blues on a four-year deal.

Adarabioyo, who joined Fulham from Manchester City in 2020, posted a statement via his X page on Thursday, thanking Fulham fans and the club.

He said: “As a new chapter awaits, I’d just like to thank everyone at Fulham Football Club for the last four years.

“Together with the manager, staff, my teammates and supporters, we made some great memories that I’ll always hold fondly. I wish you all the best in the future.”

It was gathered that the centre-back rejected multiple new contract offers in order to leave Fulham this summer as a free agent.

Newcastle entered talks with him, while Manchester United were also presented their offer, but it was learnt that Chelsea offered him better contract.

Also responding to questions, during a press conference, after he was unveiled, today, Adarabioyo hailed his new club, expressed his pleasure over his move to the Blues.

He said: “Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go.”

Adarabioyo’s arrival could trigger the departure of Chelsea academy defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is available for sale this summer with reported interest from Manchester United.

Thiago Silva, 39, will also leave Chelsea to rejoin Brazilian club Fluminense.