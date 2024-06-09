“Senate Is A Joke Ground, Should Be Scrapped” – Aisha Yesufu Tells Tinubu, Says They Do Nothing

Controversial human right activist, Aisha Yesufu has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to scrap Nigeria upper chamber, the Senate.

Yesufu suggested that Senators in the country contribute nothing to the growth of the nation, adding that the system is too expensive to run.

The founder of the Bring Back Our Girls initiative led this out during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos.

Aisha opined that the country’s rate of hardship can be reduced if government can cut cost of governance by embracing unicameral legislative system.

She said: “We need to really and critically examine our democracy and look at what fits us and serve the ordinary people and the masses. The one that will not be too expensive.

“What we have now is too expensive. We need to cut costs and not just continue what we have that has not been working for Nigerians.

“I totally support the call for us to have a unicameral legislature. It is very important because the kind of governance that we are practising is very expensive.

“As a country, we really don’t have that kind of money. Apart from this, the fact is that both the Senate and House of Representatives end up duplicating functions in terms of what they do.

Aisha describe the National Assembly as a joke ground, adding that there is no different between the Senate and the House of Representative.

She said: “It (Senate) is a joke ground; we cannot say what the Senate does is in a really sense different from what the House of Representatives do.

“They (Senators) do nothing special and at the end of the day, they are paid humongous amounts of our money and such huge allowances for doing nothing different.

“We found out that a good number of them, especially those that are former governors, while they get this humongous salary, as well collecting pension from their respective states.

“There is no way democracy can work for the masses with this kind of waste of public funds that could have been directed to put happiness to the face of the common man.

“Having a single legislative arm will pay us better in terms of reduction of cost of governance.”