A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on Governors across the country to reduce their own salaries as a gesture of solidarity with the common worker.

This, is in reaction to State Governors’ collective rejection of the Federal Government’s proposed ₦60,000 new monthly minimum wage.

Speaking from Ibadan, Oyo State, Ajadi criticized the governors’ stance as “insensitive” and “wicked,” pointing out the disparity between their salaries and the proposed wage for workers.

He highlighted that the labour unions themselves had not yet accepted the government’s proposal, implying that the governors’ rejection was premature.

In his statement, Ajadi commended Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for independently initiating a ₦70,000 monthly minimum wage in his State.

He suggested that other Governors follow his lead not just in wage adjustment but also in personal salary reductions.

His words: “I am totally shocked that the governors could come out to say that they cannot pay the proposed ₦60,000 minimum Wage. That pronouncement by the governors showed that they are insensitive to the plight workers and the masses. I see it as a wicked pronouncement.

“In the first instance, they were too hasty in their reactions, as the Labour Unions have not even agreed to the proposal. If the governors are serving the people as they usually claim, they should cut their own salaries to ₦60,000 too. I will also suggest that the governors should be paid according to their qualifications. They should realise that the workers attend the same market their wives and children attended.

“Since the removal of subsidy, the Federal Government has jacked up the monthly allocation to the states. What are the governors doing with the money. Part of the money should be used to pay the new minimum wage when agreed by the tripartite committee. President Bola Tinubu has severally warned the governors to make use of the increase in the monthly allocations to better the lots of their citizens. So one is shocked that the governors have the effrontery to reject a merely N60,000 proposal.

“The question we need to even ask is, what can ₦60,000 buy in the present state of economy. It can’t feed a worker for two weeks, talk less of their dependants. When finally there is an agreement on the new minimum wage, I urge the governors to be sincere and ensure the prompt payment in their states.”