Suspected Bandits Storm Kaduna Community, Kidnap Catholic Priest

Some unknown gunmen, suspected to be bandits have kidnapped a parish priest of Saint Thomas Catholic Church, Zaman Dabo community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Reverend Father Gabriel Ukeh, was whisked away from his house, in the early hour of Sunday.

In a statement released to the public, by the Vicar General of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Emmanuel Kazah, prayed for immediate and safe release of the cleric.

He also appealed to state’s government to ensure a well secured environment as Muslims faithful prepare for Sallah holiday.

Father Emmanuel said: “While we solicit fervent prayers for his urgent and safe release, we equally condemn this act of incessant kidnappings for ransom of innocent and defenceless citizens of our communities, and we call upon the government to horn its security intelligence as we approach the celebration of Sallah.

“As we work with security operatives for his quick release, we wish to call on all to stay away from taking the laws into their hands. We will use every legitimate means to ensure that Fr comes back to us safe and sound.

“Through the intercessions of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the mother of Priests and Religious, may Jesus the crucified hearken to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and every other abducted person,” the statement read in part.

