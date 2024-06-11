“Who Give You Coaching Job” – Nigerians Invade Finidi George’s Instagram, Demand He Resigns

Some angry Nigerians have stormed Super Eagles’s manager’s Instagram page, demanding for his resignation after Benin Republic defeat.

Recall that Nigeria, on Monday, lost 2-1 to Benin in a World Cup Qualifiers encounter in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Super Eagles failed to secure a victory in the last three games of their qualifier’s match.

READ MORE: Nigeria’s World Cup Hopes In Doubt As Benin Rep Defeat Super Eagles

Reacting to the defeat yesterday, after the game with Benin, some angry fans, believed that Super Eagles manager, Finidi George is not capable enough to lead the team to the next FIFA World Cup.

One social media user, said that Finidi got the job out of corrupt system in Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

See comments below: