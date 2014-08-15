Katsina state Governor marries late Pres. Yar’Adua’s daughter today

The governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, will today August 15th marry Maryam Yar’Adua, the first daughter of former Nigerian president, late Musa Yar’Adua. The wedding ceremony will take place at the new Usman Dan Fodio mosque this afternoon.





Maryam’s younger sister Nafisa is the fourth wife of Bauchi state governor, Isa Yuguda. They got married in 2009.

