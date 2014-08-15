Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Katsina state Governor marries late Pres. Yar’Adua’s daughter today

Jo Daniel August 15, 2014

Capture

The governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, will today August 15th marry Maryam Yar’Adua, the first daughter of former Nigerian president, late Musa Yar’Adua. The wedding ceremony will take place at the new Usman Dan Fodio mosque this afternoon.

Maryam’s younger sister Nafisa is the fourth wife of Bauchi state governor, Isa Yuguda. They got married in 2009.
10 comments

  1. Dan Jigawa
    August 15, 2014 at 4:11 pm

    Dis woman sef, she’s marrying 4 d 3rd time fa!

    Reply
  2. muhammad bagudu
    August 15, 2014 at 6:41 pm

    #Masha Allah

    Reply
  3. muhammad bagudu
    August 15, 2014 at 6:44 pm

    #may Allah give us the chance of such big money wedding,hmmmm labour market!!!

    Reply
  4. Opee
    August 16, 2014 at 8:59 am

    Nc1, may allah bless the couple.

    Reply
  5. Dawson
    August 16, 2014 at 11:06 am

    Happy marriage life. But why are ther going into polygamous family?

    Reply
  6. Ridwan
    August 16, 2014 at 4:09 pm

    Pls,can i stil get any frm d family?….Am single Ooo

    Reply
  7. Sali Hammadu
    August 16, 2014 at 4:36 pm

    I wish you happy marriage & long life.

    Reply
  8. uncle T
    August 16, 2014 at 9:58 pm

    y marry now?

    Reply
  9. DsDahiru
    July 25, 2016 at 8:08 pm

    May Almighty bless the married.

    Reply

