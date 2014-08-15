Katsina state Governor marries late Pres. Yar’Adua’s daughter today

The governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, will today August 15th marry Maryam Yar’Adua, the first daughter of former Nigerian president, late Musa Yar’Adua. The wedding ceremony will take place at the new Usman Dan Fodio mosque this afternoon.
Maryam’s younger sister Nafisa is the fourth wife of Bauchi state governor, Isa Yuguda. They got married in 2009.
Dis woman sef, she’s marrying 4 d 3rd time fa!
#Masha Allah
#may Allah give us the chance of such big money wedding,hmmmm labour market!!!
Nc1, may allah bless the couple.
With propound respect (SAN)
Happy marriage life. But why are ther going into polygamous family?
Pls,can i stil get any frm d family?….Am single Ooo
I wish you happy marriage & long life.
y marry now?
May Almighty bless the married.