Girl Found Beheaded In Uncompleted Building In Adeke, Osun State | Photos

This story is pathetic and dishearten.
Fear was sent down the spine of everyone today in Adeke, Osun state today when a dead body was found in an uncompleted building.
The corpse of a girl was found beheaded in an uncompleted building.
The Old man who found this body told the press today that he works in the building, so on his way to work that morning, he discovered the corpse and raised an alarm immediately
The body was taken to Adeke Police station.
This should be a warning to all those girls who follow guys to uncompleted buildings.. This is december and a lot of ritualists are in search of heads
May God Help Us.
The evil doers will not escape the judgment of God and their purpose will be defeated in Jesus name.
D culprits will neva go unpunished.
Wonders shall never end
may God judge dem
SIGNS OF END-TIME
vengance is coming Nigerians god bless us and help us
May God unleash His wrath on the evil doer’s throughout their generation.
I think na only Igbos like money?
Why why why people are take there life for devil in this world,there is no saint of God in human life accept the saint of devil to get money .after money what about your life what every u soul u will reap it in dis world before u.
The law of karma doesn’t change despite forgiveness.Beware
@VAN-K,ur toTally unreasonable and clueless,what has tribe got to do with a beheaded girl,next time,if suck on ur thumb if u cnt type anything meaning.
Well, Osun again!
well osun
Beware the kingdom of God is at hand .
Almighty Allah say the evil doer Hell fire is there house
Almighty Allah say the evil doer Hell fire is there house if they did not repent
hmm not new. many dont even know nigeria is one of d headquarters of such satanic activities. who knows who might be d next victim.God save his children.
Hmm killing one soul 4 soul,d question is ar dey not going to die one day,,,,,,God almighty ur present is concern let dt tinz dey kill dis human should not work 4 dem