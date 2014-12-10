Girl Found Beheaded In Uncompleted Building In Adeke, Osun State | Photos

This story is pathetic and dishearten.





Fear was sent down the spine of everyone today in Adeke, Osun state today when a dead body was found in an uncompleted building.

The corpse of a girl was found beheaded in an uncompleted building.

The Old man who found this body told the press today that he works in the building, so on his way to work that morning, he discovered the corpse and raised an alarm immediately

The body was taken to Adeke Police station.

This should be a warning to all those girls who follow guys to uncompleted buildings.. This is december and a lot of ritualists are in search of heads

May God Help Us.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: