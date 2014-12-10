Saturday , 24 December 2016
Study in the UK

Girl Found Beheaded In Uncompleted Building In Adeke, Osun State | Photos

Deolu December 10, 2014

This story is pathetic and dishearten.

killed-gal1 

Fear was sent down the spine of everyone today in Adeke, Osun state today when a dead body was found in an uncompleted building.

The corpse of a girl was found beheaded in an uncompleted building.

The Old man who found this body told the press today that he works in the building, so on his way to work that morning, he discovered the corpse and raised an alarm immediately

killed-gal6-300x225 killed-gal7-300x225

The body was taken to Adeke Police station.

This should be a warning to all those girls who follow guys to uncompleted buildings.. This is december and a lot of ritualists are in search of heads

May God Help Us.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

PMB-Army

President Buhari Says Boko Haram Is Finally Crushed With Capture Of Sambisa Stronghold

Nigerian soldiers have raided Boko Haram’s “last enclave” in Sambisa forest, and the insurgents have …

19 comments

  1. MISSPhayvore
    December 10, 2014 at 1:27 pm

    Please update me with latest news…Thanks

    Reply
  2. Debo Isaac
    December 10, 2014 at 5:26 pm

    The evil doers will not escape the judgment of God and their purpose will be defeated in Jesus name.

    Reply
  3. Mary Otuk
    December 11, 2014 at 5:53 am

    D culprits will neva go unpunished.

    Reply
  4. Paul Kuma
    December 11, 2014 at 9:06 am

    Wonders shall never end

    Reply
  5. Natasha
    December 11, 2014 at 12:42 pm

    may God judge dem

    Reply
  6. Bishop Jonathan Sunday
    December 11, 2014 at 10:51 pm

    SIGNS OF END-TIME

    Reply
  7. nnodim frankline
    December 13, 2014 at 5:14 am

    vengance is coming Nigerians god bless us and help us

    Reply
  8. tony montana
    December 13, 2014 at 9:05 am

    May God unleash His wrath on the evil doer’s throughout their generation.

    Reply
  9. Van-K
    December 14, 2014 at 5:20 pm

    I think na only Igbos like money?

    Reply
  10. bowas
    December 15, 2014 at 10:00 am

    Why why why people are take there life for devil in this world,there is no saint of God in human life accept the saint of devil to get money .after money what about your life what every u soul u will reap it in dis world before u.

    Reply
  11. Thelma Jay
    December 16, 2014 at 2:55 pm

    The law of karma doesn’t change despite forgiveness.Beware

    Reply
  12. chikky
    December 19, 2014 at 8:20 pm

    @VAN-K,ur toTally unreasonable and clueless,what has tribe got to do with a beheaded girl,next time,if suck on ur thumb if u cnt type anything meaning.

    Reply
  13. Efe
    December 27, 2014 at 6:13 pm

    Well, Osun again!

    Reply
  14. funnysun
    February 20, 2015 at 4:50 pm

    well osun

    Reply
  15. Alabi
    July 16, 2015 at 3:09 pm

    Beware the kingdom of God is at hand .

    Reply
  16. hassan
    October 3, 2015 at 5:26 pm

    Almighty Allah say the evil doer Hell fire is there house

    Reply
  17. hassan
    October 3, 2015 at 5:27 pm

    Almighty Allah say the evil doer Hell fire is there house if they did not repent

    Reply
  18. donrich
    October 5, 2015 at 5:03 am

    hmm not new. many dont even know nigeria is one of d headquarters of such satanic activities. who knows who might be d next victim.God save his children.

    Reply
  19. olanrewaju kabir
    December 24, 2016 at 7:47 am

    Hmm killing one soul 4 soul,d question is ar dey not going to die one day,,,,,,God almighty ur present is concern let dt tinz dey kill dis human should not work 4 dem

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946