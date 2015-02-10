Marco Reus Signs Dortmund Contract Extension

Marco Reus has penned a new deal with Borussia Dortmund expected to keep him at the German club until 2019.
The midfielder, 25, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and a host of Premier League clubs but has now signed a new two-year contract extension.
“Marco Reus, has prematurely extended his contract with the eight-time German champions until June 30, 2019,” Dortmund announced on its website.
The €17m signing from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012, had two more years to run on his previous contract.
He contributed seven goals in 23 appearances last season before his progress was halted by an ankle injury, which forced him out of the 2014 Fifa World Cup.
Reus, who is currently out with an ankle ligament injury, said: “I am very happy with my decision to stick with BVB. Dortmund is my home town and my club is Borussia. I look forward to enjoying a successful future with our team, with our fantastic fans behind us. There is plenty for us to do, and I want to tackle it all head on!”
Dortmund have struggled in his absence and are currently struggling to escape Bundesliga relegation zone.
Managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke added: “We never let ourselves be distracted by all the rumours and, while a change is often seen as a good opportunity, this exceptional player has deliberately opted for a future with Dortmund.
“Marco can shape a new era in Dortmund, just like Uwe Seeler did with Hamburg and like Steven Gerrard has with Liverpool. The fact Marco has made this decision in the middle of a sporting crisis for BVB shows a high level of loyalty, of which we are very proud.”
Good blog you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to
find good quality writing like yours these days.
I really appreciate people like you! Take care!!
I love what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work
and exposure! Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve added you guys to my
own blogroll.
This is the perfect site for anybody who wishes to
find out about this topic. You know so much its almost
hard to argue with you (not that I really will need
to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject
which has been discussed for many years.
Great stuff, just excellent!
The link of amino acids is plainly as well as definitely modern. The primary function of peptides is to
work as signaling molecules. In living microorganisms peptides take part in the
complicated and detailed functions of the body that facilitate coordination.
The concept WEB OPTIMIZATION is useless, as has been already mentioned,
is a recurring mantra, mostly put about by proponents of ‘new’ technologies, social media, content material marketing being just two.
It’s an awesome piece of writing designed for all the internet people; they will get benefit from it I
am sure.
Ꮋi everybody, here every person is sharing these kinds of know-how, so it’s
good to read this blog, and I used to pay a quick vіsit this weblog daily.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter
stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be
delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since
exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
In this connection, experts on financial management and debt solutions are employed by people who cannot handle their financial liabilities already.
Below I’ll list the actual average settlements the industry leading debt settlement companies are seeing
for credit card debt other types of debt that may be included
in debt settlement programs. You have to remember
numerous bills each month, all with different due dates and amounts to be paid.
Now that you know which piece of fitness gear you have
to have it is time to get to the workout.
I could noot resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!
Wе’re a gaggle of volunteers ɑnd oρening a nnew scheme in our community.
Youur site provied սs with valuable info to worк on. You’ve performed an impressive process ɑnd ouг entiгe community ԝill probablly bee grateful tto ʏou.