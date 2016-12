A ‘Man of God’ identified as Prophet Obi O. of Anchor of Restoration Church located at Owufuju Street, Asaba was this morning stripped to his underwear by the people who caught him red handed allegedly having sex with a married woman. He was made to hold his church banner while being paraded around in his underpants. No service on Sunday for his church.

Source: News Every Hour

