How To Apply for Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) Latest Recruitment

It is no longer news that the Federal Civil Service Commission, FCSC, has announced vacancies in 11 Ministries, Departments and Agencies namely;

Federal Ministry of Education Federal Ministry of Employment, Labour & Productivity Federal Ministry of Finance Ministry of Foreign Affairs Federal Ministry of Information & Culture Federal Ministry of Power, Works & Housing Federal Ministry of Science & Technology Federal Ministry of Transportation Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation and; Bureau of Public Procurement

To view the various vacancies (67 in number) under these MDAs, visit http://vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/

Now, to the interesting part, the FCSC optimized the recruitment portal to accept applications via smartphones tablets laptops, PCs, etc. However, ability to connect and navigate the portal will also depend on your internet speed, type of browser and internet/data services.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Visit the recruitment portal, check out the available vacancies and click on the “View More” button to check if your qualifications match the requirements for the job. If it does, scroll to bottom of page and click on “Apply” button.

TO THE PROCEDURE PROPER:

After you’ve visited the recruitment portal above, you’ll have to first register an account, login to apply or manage your profile and then search for available jobs.

To register on the portal, you must provide a valid email address, working phone number, surname & password.

Important Notice: If you registered before 8:00am 20th of September, 2016 and have not received your activation and verification email by 12: noon 20th of September, 2016, your email will be activated after 2:00pm on 20th of September, 2016, you will be able to login and begin the process of completing an application.

I was a victim of the above notice – I registered my account but when I checked my email address for the confirmation link, it was neither in my inbox or spam folder. So, I wait till 12noon today, Tuesday, September 20, 2016.

Note that without the activation link, you cannot proceed with the application process.

According to information available on the recruitment portal, the online application completion and submission process is part of the candidate’s selection process and any applicant who submits more than one application for the same vacancy, will be automatically disqualified.

It also states that the application form contains 18 sections including biographical data; schools & education certificates, employment history, etc. You’re also advised to use the “Save Draft” button as often as possible while completing the form.

The application process, which is estimated to take on the average 30 minutes to complete the form, can be edited even after submission by clicking the “My Portal” menu before the application period elapses, which is on October 31, 2016.

I hope you found the above information helpful? That’s the much I can provide as I await the activation link by noon today or just go ahead and login and begin the process of completing my application after 2pm.

All the best to every applicant!

