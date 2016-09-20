How To Apply for Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) Latest Recruitment

It is no longer news that the Federal Civil Service Commission, FCSC, has announced vacancies in 11 Ministries, Departments and Agencies namely;
- Federal Ministry of Education
- Federal Ministry of Employment, Labour & Productivity
- Federal Ministry of Finance
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Federal Ministry of Information & Culture
- Federal Ministry of Power, Works & Housing
- Federal Ministry of Science & Technology
- Federal Ministry of Transportation
- Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation
- Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation and;
- Bureau of Public Procurement
To view the various vacancies (67 in number) under these MDAs, visit http://vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/
Now, to the interesting part, the FCSC optimized the recruitment portal to accept applications via smartphones tablets laptops, PCs, etc. However, ability to connect and navigate the portal will also depend on your internet speed, type of browser and internet/data services.
HOW TO REGISTER:
Visit the recruitment portal, check out the available vacancies and click on the “View More” button to check if your qualifications match the requirements for the job. If it does, scroll to bottom of page and click on “Apply” button.
TO THE PROCEDURE PROPER:
After you’ve visited the recruitment portal above, you’ll have to first register an account, login to apply or manage your profile and then search for available jobs.
To register on the portal, you must provide a valid email address, working phone number, surname & password.
Important Notice: If you registered before 8:00am 20th of September, 2016 and have not received your activation and verification email by 12: noon 20th of September, 2016, your email will be activated after 2:00pm on 20th of September, 2016, you will be able to login and begin the process of completing an application.
I was a victim of the above notice – I registered my account but when I checked my email address for the confirmation link, it was neither in my inbox or spam folder. So, I wait till 12noon today, Tuesday, September 20, 2016.
Note that without the activation link, you cannot proceed with the application process.
According to information available on the recruitment portal, the online application completion and submission process is part of the candidate’s selection process and any applicant who submits more than one application for the same vacancy, will be automatically disqualified.
It also states that the application form contains 18 sections including biographical data; schools & education certificates, employment history, etc. You’re also advised to use the “Save Draft” button as often as possible while completing the form.
The application process, which is estimated to take on the average 30 minutes to complete the form, can be edited even after submission by clicking the “My Portal” menu before the application period elapses, which is on October 31, 2016.
I hope you found the above information helpful? That’s the much I can provide as I await the activation link by noon today or just go ahead and login and begin the process of completing my application after 2pm.
All the best to every applicant!
I have registered but an activation mail was not sent to me. Ive checked my spam mail and others but no mail was sent. What could be the problem?
Can someone help us contact the FCSC application web managers? I have registered up to four different emails and only one activation link was sent since yesterday. The only link sent returns an invalid activation link when I tried to follow it. I have not been able to log in for any of the applicants.
I don’t seem to see any link for assistance or complaints on the website.
Just tried logging in with one of the email addresses as a user name and it worked.
Click on login button, try login in with the email u registered with and the password u will see resend activation link.den click on it. Den go back and check ur mailbox
please how do u get the link
Reading from the information about talking about 20, and we registered on the 19th. Can we go on to re-register or should we still expecting a link from fcsc?
I await your response admin. Thank you.
I thought I was the only one with the same issue.I even created a new email address for it yet no email was sent to it.my computer is even angry with them now.
Please i have managed to cross the hurdle of registration and have commenced application. However, i got to page 5, where i am expected to fill in my residential address, and in the part that says LGA , there are no options to select and this part is compulsory so i have not been able to proceed to the next page. Is anyone else having this problem, please? What do i do? Thank you
I have been having the same problem. The LGAs are not displaying. So I can’t move over to the next page.
I spoke with the fcsc ict director general, he said it’s network.keep trying
I am also experiencing the same challenges, no LcG to select and can’t proceed
please send me the application format of the recruitment form via my email
Same here, i think there server is having issues
can someone please come up with the solution to this huddles created by this site impeding intending applicants from registering
i was able to fill the fcsc form completely but no confirmation code sent yet to my mail. kindly assist.
FCSC should go and work on there website, it keeps showing error messages
Do it at midnight.
please somebody should help me out of this challenges, i ve registered and there send me my feedback that my registration is successful and i will received activation code from my email since 20/09/2016.Since then no activation code send to my mail i have decided to registered again and there ll said ur email register i proceed to next step to login there ll send ur email and password is invalid.Please someone should help…..?
I was able to register, and I’ve received the link for my username and password yesterday around 7am. I waited till this morning to log in through the link but it will just load and show a blank page. Pls, what is expected of me to do. Hoping to receive a prompt response from you. Thanks
same with me,i have gotten the activation link but can not proceed to fill the form,just keep uploading a blank space.NAWA FOR NIGERIA GOVERNMENT
I have gone to the last stage 18 for registration but I click the summit. its repuse to said successful and you said if apply two times you are automatically disqualified.
People should used smartphone tap is easier because displaying local government is hard to display for computer.
pls, does that means that it was successful because i am also having the same problem
After being registered, I tried filling the form at the second page but, the Local Government Area (LGA) did not open for me to chose my LGA of my origin. so, I could not proceed to the next stage of registration. please kindly help me out.
The FCSC excluded NABTEB under educational qualifications it was only WASSCE n NECO and others.
pls someone help.
It is opening but it is very slow, another thing is that the site is not loading from other browser except google chrome
Registered but no confirmation email sent after 1 week. Checked Inbox and Spam but no mail from FCSC. Tried to login but response is not registered. Even tried to get new password and reponse is “Password reset is not allowed for this user”. How do i complete registration before the deadline? and is there a number or email to lay complaint directly to FCSC?
Someone that have National Diplomat, can he apply for the federal civil service commission recruitment to ask?
am having the problem of registering and creating of password and username please help me out
Mine i was able to create my account but i do not whether is an oversight or deliberate that under educational qualification NABTEB was excluded that means those with NABTEB results are not legible to apply with the commission?
after i have successfully applied, i viewed all what i filled but i could not see my tertiary institution which i filled and some other things like that…all i could see was digits in closed brackets
can i use NYSC cert.no in place of the NIMC number etc…?
please what is the correct date format needed. I can’t go over to the next page, it keeps saying invalid date format
The website is not opening. any solution
What of ND/NCE
please i applied and click save draft but when i try to submit, they said we r sorry, it seems you have already submitted and there was no slip or evidence to show that i have successfully completed it, please i need an advice on whlat to do.thank you
Go to MY PORTAL and click on MY APPLICATIONS to be sure it was successfully submitted. if it was, it will be displayed there and you can edit, delete and o whatever else you like.
Pls since last month I was able to fill the application form just yesterday/today but could not submit, keep saying error on page. I started all over again, it is still the same error massage. anybody with any clue?
Help!!!!! The application page doesn’t load the ‘Save Draft’ button and when i click on submit, it only load a blank page….. as at 16th and 17th oct. 2016
Invalid date format! Please, what is the right format need?
PLS WHAT IS THE FORMAT FOR FILLING THE DATE HIRED AND EXIT DATE IN COGNATE EXPERIENCE COLUMN. THANKS
@Bridget, I hv successful registered and submitted my application but no application ID was issued to me after the summision, and two weeks later I was sent a text through my email that my password and my email had been changed and I should contact their webmaster with their email address sent to me if I did not, several attempts had been made to reach the web admin and no response to that effect.
The most painful side is that I can’t access my portal or login to my page again ever since.
What step will I fellow?
Can you tell us more ɑbout this? I’d love too find out morе details.
how can I get to access my portal please.i can’t access my fcsc application to edit and submit
Registered t last oo, still waiting