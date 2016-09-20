Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Qatar Airways

How To Apply for Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) Latest Recruitment

daniel September 20, 2016

Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) logoIt is no longer news that the Federal Civil Service Commission, FCSC, has announced vacancies in 11 Ministries, Departments and Agencies namely;

  1. Federal Ministry of Education
  2. Federal Ministry of Employment, Labour & Productivity
  3. Federal Ministry of Finance
  4. Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  5. Federal Ministry of Information & Culture
  6. Federal Ministry of Power, Works & Housing
  7. Federal Ministry of Science & Technology
  8. Federal Ministry of Transportation
  9. Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation
  10. Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation and;
  11. Bureau of Public Procurement

To view the various vacancies (67 in number) under these MDAs, visit http://vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/

Now, to the interesting part, the FCSC optimized the recruitment portal to accept applications via smartphones tablets laptops, PCs, etc. However, ability to connect and navigate the portal will also depend on your internet speed, type of browser and internet/data services.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Visit the recruitment portal, check out the available vacancies and click on the “View More” button to check if your qualifications match the requirements for the job. If it does, scroll to bottom of page and click on “Apply” button.

TO THE PROCEDURE PROPER:

After you’ve visited the recruitment portal above, you’ll have to first register an account, login to apply or manage your profile and then search for available jobs.

To register on the portal, you must provide a valid email address, working phone number, surname & password.

Important Notice: If you registered before 8:00am 20th of September, 2016 and have not received your activation and verification email by 12: noon 20th of September, 2016, your email will be activated after 2:00pm on 20th of September, 2016, you will be able to login and begin the process of completing an application.

I was a victim of the above notice – I registered my account but when I checked my email address for the confirmation link, it was neither in my inbox or spam folder. So, I wait till 12noon today, Tuesday, September 20, 2016.

Note that without the activation link, you cannot proceed with the application process.

According to information available on the recruitment portal, the online application completion and submission process is part of the candidate’s selection process and any applicant who submits more than one application for the same vacancy, will be automatically disqualified.

It also states that the application form contains 18 sections including biographical data; schools & education certificates, employment history, etc. You’re also advised to use the “Save Draft” button as often as possible while completing the form.

The application process, which is estimated to take on the average 30 minutes to complete the form, can be edited even after submission by clicking the “My Portal” menu before the application period elapses, which is on October 31, 2016.

I hope you found the above information helpful? That’s the much I can provide as I await the activation link by noon today or just go ahead and login and begin the process of completing my application after 2pm.

All the best to every applicant!

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

image-pending

Web Developers at Thelightville Consulting

Thelightville Consulting was founded in 2008 as a Digital Marketing and IT Consulting company that …

74 comments

  1. Titi
    September 21, 2016 at 11:13 am

    I have registered but an activation mail was not sent to me. Ive checked my spam mail and others but no mail was sent. What could be the problem?

    Reply
  2. John Agba
    September 21, 2016 at 10:11 pm

    I created email and register for Nigerian civil services commission, so when I try to login so that I will apply but it said that I have not active my account, so please help me because I don’t know what to do now.

    Reply
  3. Sir B
    September 22, 2016 at 1:08 am

    Can someone help us contact the FCSC application web managers? I have registered up to four different emails and only one activation link was sent since yesterday. The only link sent returns an invalid activation link when I tried to follow it. I have not been able to log in for any of the applicants.
    I don’t seem to see any link for assistance or complaints on the website.

    Reply
  4. Kalu gerald
    September 22, 2016 at 6:08 am

    I’m having the same issue, I have register but no link has been sent to me

    Reply
  5. Johnson
    September 22, 2016 at 7:41 am

    I and my wife did register on the 19th September, 2016. Up till now, no response or link to follow for the completion of the application.
    Reading from the information about talking about 20, and we registered on the 19th. Can we go on to re-register or should we still expecting a link from fcsc?
    I await your response admin. Thank you.

    Reply
  6. Adeyeye Olalekan Ayodele
    September 22, 2016 at 9:06 am

    I have registered with a valid gmail account written in the email column above and am yet to see any reply and as well the link that can me to proceed in registering.Please what can i do..Looking forward to your reponse.Thank you

    Reply
  7. AREMU ADENIKE ANUOLUWAPO
    September 22, 2016 at 9:41 am

    have also registered but no link was sent to my email box

    Reply
  8. sunday
    September 22, 2016 at 10:48 am

    I thought I was the only one with the same issue.I even created a new email address for it yet no email was sent to it.my computer is even angry with them now.

    Reply
  9. Judith francis ohaemenyi
    September 22, 2016 at 12:38 pm

    I have register but no massage in my mail pls hp me

    Reply
  10. MUHAMMED KENCHI SANI
    September 22, 2016 at 7:13 pm

    Please iam trying to register.

    Reply
  11. Dem
    September 22, 2016 at 8:31 pm

    why not sending my activation link

    Reply
  12. Ngozi
    September 22, 2016 at 8:38 pm

    Please i have managed to cross the hurdle of registration and have commenced application. However, i got to page 5, where i am expected to fill in my residential address, and in the part that says LGA , there are no options to select and this part is compulsory so i have not been able to proceed to the next page. Is anyone else having this problem, please? What do i do? Thank you

    Reply
  13. Aeo
    September 22, 2016 at 8:57 pm

    I am equally having the same problem, I have already registered with both my email and Gmail account, still yet I have not received any activation link.

    Reply
  14. Ahmed Mohammed Sani
    September 22, 2016 at 11:51 pm

    I apply but up til now i can get my activation code

    Reply
  15. AMOS Bilbonga
    September 23, 2016 at 8:59 am

    I have registered with a valid gmail account written in the email column above and am yet to see any reply and as well the link that can me to proceed in registering.Please what can i do..Looking forward to your reponse.Thank you

    Reply
  16. Ayogu
    September 23, 2016 at 11:46 am

    Registered since two days ago and no link has been sent, please help.

    Reply
  17. webnetconnect
    September 23, 2016 at 4:41 pm

    please send me the application format of the recruitment form via my email

    Reply
  18. Uncle yusuf
    September 23, 2016 at 5:27 pm

    I have been try in order to register it don’ts to open

    Reply
  19. Uncle yusuf
    September 23, 2016 at 5:28 pm

    I have bieng trying in order to register it don’ts to open now.thank you

    Reply
  20. ai
    September 23, 2016 at 6:17 pm

    Links cant just open

    Reply
  21. elsuga
    September 23, 2016 at 9:00 pm

    can someone please come up with the solution to this huddles created by this site impeding intending applicants from registering

    Reply
  22. Stephen
    September 23, 2016 at 10:21 pm

    please i Registered but know link was sent to me, can fcsc see to this problem

    Reply
  23. clement
    September 24, 2016 at 6:43 am

    i was able to fill the fcsc form completely but no confirmation code sent yet to my mail. kindly assist.

    Reply
  24. Joey
    September 24, 2016 at 10:15 am

    FCSC should go and work on there website, it keeps showing error messages

    Reply
  25. henry
    September 24, 2016 at 11:38 am

    i cant even register let alone to fill the form the site is some how always displaying error messages when trying to do so

    Reply
  26. bassey
    September 24, 2016 at 11:49 am

    please somebody should help me out of this challenges, i ve registered and there send me my feedback that my registration is successful and i will received activation code from my email since 20/09/2016.Since then no activation code send to my mail i have decided to registered again and there ll said ur email register i proceed to next step to login there ll send ur email and password is invalid.Please someone should help…..?

    Reply
  27. Naomi
    September 24, 2016 at 3:22 pm

    I was able to register, and I’ve received the link for my username and password yesterday around 7am. I waited till this morning to log in through the link but it will just load and show a blank page. Pls, what is expected of me to do. Hoping to receive a prompt response from you. Thanks

    Reply
  28. ogwu paul chukwuyem
    September 24, 2016 at 8:44 pm

    i register with my valid account and no massage have come from the site. what is the problem? i need to fill the form.

    Reply
  29. murtala
    September 25, 2016 at 8:34 am

    I have gone to the last stage 18 for registration but I click the summit. its repuse to said successful and you said if apply two times you are automatically disqualified.

    Reply
  30. murtala
    September 25, 2016 at 8:38 am

    People should used smartphone tap is easier because displaying local government is hard to display for computer.

    Reply
  31. Ajiwo Riichard
    September 25, 2016 at 3:53 pm

    After being registered, I tried filling the form at the second page but, the Local Government Area (LGA) did not open for me to chose my LGA of my origin. so, I could not proceed to the next stage of registration. please kindly help me out.

    Reply
  32. Zainab
    September 26, 2016 at 12:12 pm

    i’m unable to login to the application site don’t know what is going on

    Reply
  33. Jerome
    September 26, 2016 at 11:38 pm

    The FCSC excluded NABTEB under educational qualifications it was only WASSCE n NECO and others.

    Reply
  34. antenyi
    September 28, 2016 at 1:26 am

    the portal has refused to open. it keep telling me to retry at 11:pm for which I did throughout the night but to no avail now it says 8: am but its keep saying it under going maintainance
    pls someone help.

    Reply
  35. chommy
    September 28, 2016 at 12:10 pm

    the portal has refused to open. pls help

    Reply
  36. Jibreel
    September 28, 2016 at 10:58 pm

    It is opening but it is very slow, another thing is that the site is not loading from other browser except google chrome

    Reply
  37. Tony
    September 29, 2016 at 10:49 am

    Registered but no confirmation email sent after 1 week. Checked Inbox and Spam but no mail from FCSC. Tried to login but response is not registered. Even tried to get new password and reponse is “Password reset is not allowed for this user”. How do i complete registration before the deadline? and is there a number or email to lay complaint directly to FCSC?

    Reply
  38. ADU EYAL
    September 30, 2016 at 10:44 am

    I have register an account for the federal civil service recruitment but to continue the registration processes is a problem through the link: login and manage your profile is also a problem, what can i do to continue, please I need an urgent answer now.

    Reply
  39. ADU EYAL
    September 30, 2016 at 11:05 am

    How can I assess the recruitment form after the registration, this giving me

    Reply
  40. James Dickson
    October 2, 2016 at 8:33 am

    Someone that have National Diplomat, can he apply for the federal civil service commission recruitment to ask?

    Reply
  41. desmond
    October 4, 2016 at 8:20 am

    am having the problem of registering and creating of password and username please help me out

    Reply
  42. Jerome
    October 5, 2016 at 11:27 am

    Mine i was able to create my account but i do not whether is an oversight or deliberate that under educational qualification NABTEB was excluded that means those with NABTEB results are not legible to apply with the commission?

    Reply
  43. victor
    October 7, 2016 at 9:06 am

    after i have successfully applied, i viewed all what i filled but i could not see my tertiary institution which i filled and some other things like that…all i could see was digits in closed brackets

    Reply
  44. victor
    October 7, 2016 at 9:08 am

    can i use NYSC cert.no in place of the NIMC number etc…?

    Reply
  45. Queen
    October 8, 2016 at 3:27 am

    please what is the correct date format needed. I can’t go over to the next page, it keeps saying invalid date format

    Reply
  46. Chisom
    October 9, 2016 at 11:21 pm

    The website is not opening. any solution

    Reply
  47. Adam
    October 10, 2016 at 1:27 pm

    What of ND/NCE

    Reply
  48. mary
    October 10, 2016 at 3:23 pm

    please i applied and click save draft but when i try to submit, they said we r sorry, it seems you have already submitted and there was no slip or evidence to show that i have successfully completed it, please i need an advice on whlat to do.thank you

    Reply
    • MeShel
      October 11, 2016 at 2:45 pm

      Go to MY PORTAL and click on MY APPLICATIONS to be sure it was successfully submitted. if it was, it will be displayed there and you can edit, delete and o whatever else you like.

      Reply
  49. SEUN
    October 13, 2016 at 6:47 pm

    please, ve registered since on the 10th of October, ve being checking my mail but no response..ve tried to register again but said my mail ve been registered..please helpme out

    Reply
  50. adesoji
    October 15, 2016 at 1:09 am

    Pls since last month I was able to fill the application form just yesterday/today but could not submit, keep saying error on page. I started all over again, it is still the same error massage. anybody with any clue?

    Reply
  51. Ogira Godwin
    October 17, 2016 at 11:25 pm

    Help!!!!! The application page doesn’t load the ‘Save Draft’ button and when i click on submit, it only load a blank page….. as at 16th and 17th oct. 2016

    Reply
  52. Edwin
    October 23, 2016 at 12:35 am

    Invalid date format! Please, what is the right format need?

    Reply
  53. STEPHEN
    October 24, 2016 at 6:29 am

    PLS WHAT IS THE FORMAT FOR FILLING THE DATE HIRED AND EXIT DATE IN COGNATE EXPERIENCE COLUMN. THANKS

    Reply
  54. WOKAMMA
    October 31, 2016 at 10:37 pm

    @Bridget, I hv successful registered and submitted my application but no application ID was issued to me after the summision, and two weeks later I was sent a text through my email that my password and my email had been changed and I should contact their webmaster with their email address sent to me if I did not, several attempts had been made to reach the web admin and no response to that effect.
    The most painful side is that I can’t access my portal or login to my page again ever since.
    What step will I fellow?

    Reply
  55. Pokemon GO Hack
    November 3, 2016 at 9:15 pm

    Can you tell us more ɑbout this? I’d love too find out morе details.

    Reply
  56. afam ereshi
    November 11, 2016 at 8:18 pm

    how can I get to access my portal please.i can’t access my fcsc application to edit and submit

    Reply
  57. olamide
    November 15, 2016 at 2:01 pm

    I try to register several times but d portal was nt open y?

    Reply
  58. Chisom
    January 9, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Registered t last oo, still waiting

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946