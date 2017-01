Buhari Not Dead – Presidency

Presidency has denied that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead as being speculated by mischief makers.

The Presidential spokespersons on Saturday night in Abuja described as ”evil rumours” the social media reports on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health conditions.

In their separate posts, published on their Twitter handles, Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President and Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, dismissed the reports as false and clear case of mischief.

Adesina said: “Best wishes to all who wish PMB well.

“As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grave to repent.’’

Shehu also dismissed the rumour that President Buhari was dead as being speculated by mischief makers.

He also described as false and untrue the report that the President was flown to Germany.

Shehu said: “He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time.

“He is unlike a past President who was at Ota, with Chief Obasanjo and attending the Trump inauguration in D.C, being in two places at the same time!’’

President Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja for the United Kingdom on Thursday on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation.

Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who made this known, on Thursday, said: “During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

“He is expected to resume work on Feb. 6, 2017.”

He said that in line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, had been duly communicated.

“While away, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President.

”

Some people has taken to the social media speculating the Buhari had died in a London hospital.

A post with the headline: “Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari di…. London – Nigeria” was attributed to metro-uk.co”.

When opened, the headline appeared briefly without the the body of the story, The headline disappeared completely later in the night of Saturday.

On further search, metro.uk.com, is a domain name that had been put up for sale.

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have taken to twitter and Facebook to castigate the mischief makers.

One of the post on Facebook said: “Godly for mouth, devilish at heart…how on earth could anyone use death as a mischief tool? It is only God the almighty that giveth life and HE alone has the power to taketh same life.”

“For those spreading wicked and evil rumour about death of a soul, they should know that; they themselves don’t know when, where and in which circumstances they will perish. They can wish PMB death thousand times and have fun; the same God that created them from drop of sperm to their miserable state is watching them. Long live Nigeria and good Nigerian people, long live PMB!”

Kiibati Bankole [email protected] _BANKOLE tweeted: “ Metro UK is carrying the news that the President is dead.’’

A.S. Aruwa [email protected] said “ May God continue to guide and protect my GCFR, Muhammadu Mai gaskiya Buhari.’’

Source: NAN

