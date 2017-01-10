 

 

The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo: 34.54% of total votes
Lionel Messi: 26.42% of total votes
Antoine Griezmann: 7.53% of total votes

The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2016: Carli Lloyd

Carli Lloyd: 20.68% of total votes
Marta: 16.60% of total votes
Melanie Behringer: 12.34% of total votes

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2016: Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri: 22.6% of total votes
Zinédine Zidane: 16.56% of total votes
Fernando Santos: 16.24% of total votes

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2016: Silvia Neid

Silvia Neid: 29.99% of total votes
Jill Ellis: 16.68% of total votes
Pia Sundhage: 16.47% of total votes

The voting procedure for each of the awards was supervised and monitored by the independent observer PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Switzerland.

And the details from the awards decided by public voting:

FIFA Puskas Award 2016: Mohd Faiz Subri

Mohd Faiz Subri: 59.46% of total votes
Marlone: 22.86% of total votes
Daniuska Rodriguez: 10.01% of total votes
Others: 7.68% of total votes

FIFA FAN AWARD 2016; Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters

Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters: 45.92% of total votes
Iceland supporters: 31.37% of total votes
ADO Den Haag supporters: 22.71% of total votes