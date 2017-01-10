The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo: 34.54% of total votes
Lionel Messi: 26.42% of total votes
Antoine Griezmann: 7.53% of total votes
The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2016: Carli Lloyd
Carli Lloyd: 20.68% of total votes
Marta: 16.60% of total votes
Melanie Behringer: 12.34% of total votes
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2016: Claudio Ranieri
Claudio Ranieri: 22.6% of total votes
Zinédine Zidane: 16.56% of total votes
Fernando Santos: 16.24% of total votes
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2016: Silvia Neid
Silvia Neid: 29.99% of total votes
Jill Ellis: 16.68% of total votes
Pia Sundhage: 16.47% of total votes
The voting procedure for each of the awards was supervised and monitored by the independent observer PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Switzerland.
And the details from the awards decided by public voting:
FIFA Puskas Award 2016: Mohd Faiz Subri
Mohd Faiz Subri: 59.46% of total votes
Marlone: 22.86% of total votes
Daniuska Rodriguez: 10.01% of total votes
Others: 7.68% of total votes
FIFA FAN AWARD 2016; Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters
Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters: 45.92% of total votes
Iceland supporters: 31.37% of total votes
ADO Den Haag supporters: 22.71% of total votes