The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo: 34.54% of total votes

Lionel Messi: 26.42% of total votes

Antoine Griezmann: 7.53% of total votes

The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2016: Carli Lloyd

Carli Lloyd: 20.68% of total votes

Marta: 16.60% of total votes

Melanie Behringer: 12.34% of total votes

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2016: Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri: 22.6% of total votes

Zinédine Zidane: 16.56% of total votes

Fernando Santos: 16.24% of total votes

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2016: Silvia Neid

Silvia Neid: 29.99% of total votes

Jill Ellis: 16.68% of total votes

Pia Sundhage: 16.47% of total votes

The voting procedure for each of the awards was supervised and monitored by the independent observer PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Switzerland.

And the details from the awards decided by public voting:

FIFA Puskas Award 2016: Mohd Faiz Subri

Mohd Faiz Subri: 59.46% of total votes

Marlone: 22.86% of total votes

Daniuska Rodriguez: 10.01% of total votes

Others: 7.68% of total votes

FIFA FAN AWARD 2016; Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters

Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters: 45.92% of total votes

Iceland supporters: 31.37% of total votes

ADO Den Haag supporters: 22.71% of total votes