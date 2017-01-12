Pretty Mike Released After Signing Undertaken To Stop Using Dog Chains On Girls

Lagos socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’, who was earlier arrested by the police for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round their necks has been released.

He was released on the orders of the Lagos State Government after signing an undertaking to desist from the act.

According to report, the 30-year-old club owner tried to justify his action by claiming it was merely for entertainment and a woman empowerment strategy which was misunderstood by many.

Read his undertaken below.

“I, Mike Eze Nwalie, A.K.A Pretty Mike of 21A Magodo GRA, Luma Street, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys. I am aware that such act offends the law of the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be legal act towards me. I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective from tomorrow on all my social media platforms.”

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem who confirmed his arrest, said the state government frowns at all acts that are anti-social and will not hesitate to act when such is displayed.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: