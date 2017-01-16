Union Bank Launches Elite Banking in Lagos & Abuja

As part of its commitment to provide a range of personalized banking services to its customers, Union Bank, a leading financial institution, recently launched its Elite Banking Segment for the emerging and established middle class in Abuja.

At the segment launch which took place at Union Bank’s Ikoyi Branch and the Abuja Main Branch, elated guests and customers of the bank commented on why Union Bank’s Elite Banking Segment represents another innovative service for them in Abuja.

Speaking with news men at the event, Barrister Ikechukwu Oliya, a customer of the bank said “My experience as a Union Bank customer has been very rewarding. Union Bank has been in existence for a long time, and it is very satisfying to know that the bank keeps providing useful solutions to its customers’ banking needs.”

With the launch of the segment, the emerging middle class in Nigeria can enjoy benefits and value added banking services which are usually reserved for high net worth individuals. Some of these include an Elite Associate or relationship manager dedicated to them, access to exclusive Elite lounges at select Union Bank branches where they can carry out banking privately and Priority pass cards which among other benefits grants them access to 850 airport VIP lounges around the world.

The Elite Banking Segment also offers benefits such as accounts with zero maintenance fees, higher interest rates, premium discounts on loans, discounts at select local partner stores and an Elite Debit Card which gives customers automatic membership to the MasterCard Platinum program where they can enjoy exclusive lifestyle offers on travel, dining, entertainment and lots more.

Addressing guests at the event, Dayo Odulate, Head, Elite & Royalty Banking, confirmed the bank’s promise to provide customers with access to unique banking services that fit their lifestyle needs.

She said “Union Bank recognizes the need to pay special attention to the middle class. From regular conversations with our customers, we realised the need to address the gap in service delivery to this economic class in the country and the Elite Banking segment has been designed to plug that gap.”

“With the proposition, ‘It’s All About You’, we are showing how we intend to engage our Elite Banking customers across Nigeria. From personalized service by dedicated relationship managers, to higher interest rates on savings and investments and special discounts on loans, we intend to support them fully in achieving their life goals and dreams”.

Also speaking at the launch in Lagos, Carlos Wanderley, Director, Retail Banking assured customers that Union Bank is building a Retail Bank for the everyday Nigerian.

“The newly introduced Elite Banking offer is targeted at hardworking Nigerians and is our way of rewarding all the hard work that they do as they strive to achieve their personal goals. The launch of this segment is in line with Union Bank’s objective of providing simpler and smarter banking solutions and we are pleased to present this new offering to our esteemed customers.” he said.

Ibrahim Kwargana, Executive Director, Public Sector, Union Bank, speaking with the guests in Abuja, emphasized on the bank’s commitment to focus on customer segments in other to satisfy the real needs of each segment.

“With the feedback from the public, we have segmented our customers, and this has aided the bank in providing essential and precise banking services that truly benefits the customers, depending on the segment that they belong or aspire to” he said.

He continued by saying “The Introduction of the Elite Banking Segment is our way of rewarding hardworking Nigerians in the middle class by providing benefits that help them achieve their personal goals. The launch of this segment is in line with the Bank’s objective to provide simpler and smarter banking solutions and we are pleased to present this new offering to our esteemed customers.” he concluded.

