APC Registers One Million New Members In South East

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) says it has registered over one million new members in south eastern states in the ongoing registration in the zone.

This was contained in a communiqué by the national vice chairman south east zone of the APC, Hon. Emma Eneukwu, at the end of a one day meeting of the party’s stakeholders in Enugu State.

According to Eneukwu, the exercise recorded a large turnout.

“The meeting re-confirmed that the ongoing continuous registration exercise in APC South east, which recorded a huge turnout, is very peaceful

“The state chairmen of the South east states were also commended for a job well done at their states. Over one million members have been registered so far.

“The zone requested from the national leadership for the provision of more materials and extension of the time allotted for the exercise.

“The South East APC is united and heartily welcomes all the prominent Igbo politicians who recently joined the party.

“The South East zonal stakeholders pass a vote of confidence on the national, zonal, states, local governments, wards leadership of the party as constituted before the 2015 general election,” the communiqué stated.

