Arsene Wenger linked with jobs outside England

Arsene Wenger, whose Arsenal contract runs until the end of the English Premier League season, has already been linked with jobs.

The Frenchman has already revealed that he won’t be quitting his managerial career should he fail to get a contract extension at Arsenal and there are many European clubs that could welcome his services at the end of the season.

According to a report of the Daily Star, AC Milan and Inter are among the clubs which could welcome the 67-year-old’s services at the end of the season.

Spanish clubs Sevilla and Athetic Bilbao are also reported to be linked with a move for Wenger should he leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

