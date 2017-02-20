Teams have been drawn against each other for the quarter-finals of the English FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho will have to get past former club Chelsea if FA Cup holders Manchester United are to keep their hopes of retaining the trophy alive following the quarter-final draw on Sunday.

Surprise quarter-finalists Lincoln – the first non-league side into the last-eight in over a century after beating Premier League Burnley on Saturday – could have a lucrative trip to Arsenal should the Gunners beat another non-league side Sutton on Monday.

Arsenal’s fellow north London side Tottenham will host another giant-killer in Millwall, who ousted ailing Premier League champions Leicester on Saturday despite being down to 10 men.

The other quarter-final pairs struggling Premier League outfit Middlesbrough at home to the winner of the replay between Championship high-fliers Huddersfield and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

