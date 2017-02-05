Gunmen Shoot Police Officer In Ondo

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday morning shot Michael Olujimi, a police corporal attached to the Okitipupa Police Division in Ondo State.

According to reports, the policeman who was still battling for his life, was found in a pool of blood around 5:30 a.m,. gasping for breath, before he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the town.

The policeman left his home early to resume duty but the gunmen opened fire on him and took off immediately.

One of the sympathisers, who preferred anonymity, said that the gunmen mistook the police officer for someone else and opened fire on him.

“He was going to the station to resume duty this morning when the incident happened. We met him in a pool of blood and we quickly called the station.

“He is not dead yet as he was gasping for breath when they rushed him to an undisclosed hospital.

“Armed robbers have invaded this town now and I think the police should step up strategies to bring these culprits to book,” the sympathiser said.

The Okitipupa Divisional Police Officer, Oluwole Ojo, when contacted on telephone, said that he could not comment on the matter as he had not been adequately briefed.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: