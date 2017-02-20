Lagos Trains Students On Calisthenics For `Lagos @ 50′ Celebrations

Ahead of the `Lagos @ 50’ celebrations coming up in May, no fewer than 1,500 students are being trained on calisthenics.

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos said this on Monday during a visit to the training venue at Wahab Folawuyo High School, Ikoyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that calisthenics consists of a variety of gross motor movements often performed rhythmical and usually conducted in concerts with stretches to depict specific symbols.



Ambode, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, said the students were drawn from public schools in Lagos Education District III comprising of Falomo-Ikoyi axis.

The governor expressed his confidence in the ability of the students to deliver a world class performance at the celebration.

“The opportunity of `Lagos @ 50’ is to celebrate our past, achievements and showcase to the world the immense potentialities for future growth and development of the state.

“Through this calisthenics training, these children will be playing their role to ensure a successful celebration because they are stakeholders in the development and future of Lagos State.

“We have employed the services of a professional instructor who will resume by the end of February to ensure that their performance on the day of the celebration will be memorable,’’ he said.

Ambode urged the students to take the training serious as it was a part of extra-curricular to help them stay fit and healthy as well as learn new techniques of calisthenics routine to help them compete globally.

Speaking to NAN, Mr Kazeem Adeneye, the routine instructor, said that the training which would last two months, commenced on Saturday.

He said that the training started with 560 students, saying additional 940 students would join to make the routine befitting for the celebration.

NAN reports that Lagos State was created on 27, May 1967, according to the State Creation and Transitional Provisions Decree No. 14 of 1967, which restructured Nigeria into a federation of 12 states from its former three regions.

Source: Guardian

