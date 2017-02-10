Mass Defection As Over 3,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Nasarawa

The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday received a massive defection of not more than 3,115 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The APC North Central zone vice chairman in the state, Abdullahi Baba Saleh, who expressed delight while receiving the defectors made a pledge to the newcomers promising them a change of fortunes.

“We are happy to receive you people into our great party. We are also happy that people are beginning to know that the APC in the state, under the leadership of Governor Umaru Al-Makura, is concerned about development.”

Saleh assured that the party would provide a level playing ground for all members and prioritize the welfare of all citizens of the state.

He also advised the defectors to see themselves as equal to old the members of the party, saying they were free to contest any political position of their choice in future elections.

Speaking on behalf of the new members, a former chairman of Obi LGA, Barr. Musa Aloko, said the achievements of the APC-led administration, especially in Jenkwe and in the state in general, encouraged them to move to the APC.

In his remark, the state secretary of the APC, Malam Aliyu Bello, praised the defectors for taking the bold step to dump PDP.

