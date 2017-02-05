Sunday , 5 February 2017
Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos)

Jo Daniel February 5, 2017

According to Victor who lives in Nnewi that shared the story, a pastor was killed in Anambra on Feb 3 by unknown men after he finished night vigil. Below is what he wrote.

 

‘WAT KIND OF WORLD ARE WE LIVING INTO. Jus today ,around 5am . This pastor was killed in front of his church along fidelity bank nnewi .
He jus finish night vigil yesterday and was stoned to death (killed) by unknowned people.
May his soul rest in peace’.

Please our readers in Nnewi should confirm the authenticity of the story. Thanks

 

Source: Trezzy Helm

