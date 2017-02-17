Sad & Heartbreaking: Man Reveals The Spoilt Beans Officials Are Feeding The IDPs With In Borno | Photos

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) in some camps in Bornu state are really going through hard times after a shocking revelation on the state of the food given to them by officials to feed were made online.

A Facebook user, Yaga Allen, has taken to the social networking platform to reveal how some internally displaced persons at Teachers Village IDP camp in Borno state, were given spoilt beans to cook and eat.

According to him, the IDPs were given the spoilt beans on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Chibok leader and spokesperson, Manasseh Alleh, who visited the camp and corroborated the claims, shared photos of the IDPs with the rotten beans.

Manasseh, disclosed that the IDPs told him they had to wait for 42 days to get their ration of beans, adding that a pregnant woman was picking some of the beans so she can cook because she has had nothing to eat.

Meanwhile the Chairman of the State Emergency Management Authority, Satomi Saleh, has been notified and he says he will be at the camp this morning to verify these facts.